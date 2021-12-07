CHARLESTON — Candidates for political office can find more information about campaigns in a guide from the office of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
The 2022 Running for Office Guide is available online at sos.wv.gov/elections. Information in the guide includes details for political candidates in upcoming state elections, a press release from the Secretary of State’s Office said.
Guidance on financial reporting requirements for candidates, candidate committees and political committees can also be found in the guide. In the press release, Warner said West Virginia’s online Campaign Finance Reporting System is easy to use and provides greater transparency than ever before into West Virginia candidates’ finances.
Candidates who are interested in running for office in the upcoming election cycle should review the House of Delegates, State Senate and congressional district maps, Warner said. The maps can be viewed at GoVoteWV.com. Candidates can also contact their county clerk to confirm the district of their legal residence.
Candidates for partisan nominations in the May 10 primary election must not have been a member of another recognized political party for at least 60 days before filing as a candidate, in addition to meeting residency requirements. Registration for candidates will be from Jan. 10 to Jan. 29.
Voter registration and a 2020 election calendar can be found online at GoVoteWV.com. More detailed information about running for office may be found in the 2022 Running For Office Guide.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.