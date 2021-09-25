Michael Valentine, representing The Mayor’s Minions, left, competes against Russ Gothan, representing United Way of the River Cities, as Marshall University conducts the President’s Media Quoits Tournament on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — It was a day of friendly competition on Buskirk Field as people faced off in the annual President’s Media Quoits Invitational at Marshall University on Friday.
Quoits was the favorite game of Marshall’s namesake, John Marshall. A mix of horseshoes and cornhole, the game is played with metal discs with a hole in the center. The discs are thrown into a dirt pit with a stake in the middle. Points are based off who is closest to the center stake.
The university invites media, local politicians and other community leaders to participate in the tournament each year. The invitational is part of the university’s celebration of Constitution Week.
Friday’s event also featured music by the John Marshall Fife and Drum Corps and cake.
