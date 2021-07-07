CHARLESTON — Testimony at a trial in which Huntington and Cabell County seek a remedy against distributors accused of adding fuel to the fire of the opioid crisis showed politics has played a role in the prescribing of opioids in the state for decades.
Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson shipped more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into the county over an eight-year period and are now at the center of the civil trial in Charleston.
The county and city argue that a systematic failure of their policies led to the extraordinary amount of opiates being pumped into the county, but the distribution firms hold the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginia’s history of poor health as the reasoning for the shipments.
Dr. Timothy Deer, a pain medicine doctor based in Charleston, was asked by the firms to look at the standard of care in West Virginia and how opioid prescribing and the standards evolved.
He said every doctor is required to follow the standard of care — ethical guidelines for what a responsible doctor would do in certain situations.
At the questioning of plaintiff attorney Bob Fitzsimmons, Deer said he believes the opioid epidemic followed the changes in the standard of care and that the volume of opioids shipped was a cause of the epidemic. He said in retrospect there was extensive prescribing.
While Cardinal Health attorney Enu Mainigi pointed to legislation and policies leading to the crisis, Fitzsimmons interrogated Deer, who he said was one of the problematic doctors who helped to create the crisis.
Deer said from the mid-1990s there was a liberalization of prescribing opioids, and from 2010-15 doctors were balancing their opioid prescribing until 2015, when more conservative opioid prescribing took over.
The standard of looking at pain as the fifth vital sign started around the turn of the century and was removed from the American Medical Association’s standards in 2016.
Before then, doctors prescribed small doses of pain pills because they feared losing their licenses, he said. In 1997, the West Virginia Board of Medicine issued guidelines on opioid prescribing to ease those fears.
The Management of Intractable Pain Act, which had bipartisan support, was passed in 1998 by the West Virginia Legislature to protect doctors prescribing opioids to patients with severe chronic pain. It allowed physicians to prescribe high doses of opioids for long terms without repercussions as long as they had evidence it was needed.
The statute was updated in 2009 to make it easier to treat patients who did not have severe, chronic pain with opioids.
In 2001, West Virginia Boards of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses, Medicine, Osteopathy and Pharmacy issued a joint policy for pain management at the end of life. The joint policy was readopted in 2010.
It said pain should be treated and health professionals should recognize tolerance and physical dependency are normal consequences of opioid use, but not synonymous with addiction.
In 2005, the West Virginia Board of Medicine issued a policy for the use of controlled substances for the treatment of pain, which said inappropriate treatment of pain included non-, under- and overtreatment of pain. Deer said these policies had an impact on physician prescribing and doctors sometimes feared an investigation for not prescribing opioids.
Around the same time, 35 attorneys general, including then-West Virginia Attorney General Darrell McGraw, sent a letter to the DEA to express concern about DEA policy changes that targeted the overprescribing of opioids.
West Virginia’s demographics also had a large part in the high rate of opioids prescribing, Deer said, pointing to four specific things: a high rate of chronic pain, older population, more injuries with more workers in physically demanding jobs and insurance policies. He said that many times insurance policies, especially West Virginia Medicaid, don’t cover innovative therapy, which led to an influx as well.
Deer previously testified that “blue-collar jobs,” like coal mining or logging, were factors that led to high numbers of opioid prescribing. Fitzsimmons asked if he knew how many tons of coal had been mined or lumber cut in the county over the past two decades, the answer to which is none.
Statistics throughout the trial have shown the highest rate of overdose deaths for West Virginians lies within males in their 20s, not those with a career of work under their belts.
Deer said during the second prescribing phase, the medical community started seeing more discussion of the problem and doctors pushing back on the policies, which led to laws and programs to better monitor prescribing, such as requiring pain clinics to register as such.
The West Virginia Uniform Controlled Substances Act passed in 2012 required doctors to monitor a patient’s history to cut back on doctor shopping throughout the state and put restrictions on pain clinics. It also allowed physicians’ opioid prescribing to be more closely monitored.
Around 2014, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued guidelines for prescribing opioids, telling doctors to look at alternative methods of pain treatment. Deer said the turn caused less doctors to prescribe opioids for long-term, years-long pain.
The West Virginia Opioid Reduction Act was passed in 2018 to further encourage conservative opioid prescribing.
Fitzsimmons referred to a 2006 paper Deer co-wrote on proper opioid prescribing that said 15.1 million people had admitted to abusing prescription drugs at the time, which was fueled by dramatic increases in manufacturing and distribution of prescriptions. It also said drugs could be diverted from their lawful purpose to illicit use at any point in the drug chain.
Fitzsimmons showed Deer his own prescribing rates from 1997 to 2017, showing he has been part of the problem. He was in the top five of Kanawha County doctors for opioid prescribing. He was the second highest prescriber for hydrocodone and the first for oxycodone in the county, Fitzsimmons said.
Deer said his pain practice is the largest in the state and sees more than 4,000 patients. He is one of a handful of doctors in the state whose full-time job is focused on pain. He said 98% of his patients at the time were under end-of-life care, but Fitzsimmons said even for opioid dosage units prescribed, Deer’s were triple that of other physicians during the height of opioid prescribing in the state until it fell off dramatically around 2015.
Deer said the chart was a misrepresentation because he receives pain management referrals and will receive patients already on high doses of opioids. As primary care doctors reduce the amount of opioids prescribed to patients, Deer said he sees the need for less prescribing once they are referred to him.
Wednesday’s testimony ended with economist James Hughes, who said historically, alternative treatments, like physical or massage therapy, have been downplayed by insurance companies.