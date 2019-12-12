CHARLESTON — While more Americans than not support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, 59% of West Virginians believe Democrats in the House of Representatives should drop it, new polling says.
About 34% of those sampled said otherwise, while 7% said they were unsure.
The findings, gathered by Research America Inc., also show 61% of West Virginians support Trump, compared to 38% who disapprove of the job he’s doing.
The research is based on interviews with 500 registered voters, completed online and over the phone, between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. The data has a margin of error of 4.4%.
The data contrasts with national polling, which shows a plurality of support for Trump’s impeachment.
For instance, poll aggregation by FiveThirtyEight, a data-driven politics blog, finds an average of 48% of Americans support the impeachment, while 45% do not.
Similarly, 53% of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing compared to 42% who approve — a stark difference from the West Virginia-specific data.
West Virginia’s delegation to the House of Representatives has indicated all members will oppose the two articles of impeachment House Democrats introduced Tuesday.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., referred to the inquiry as a “divisive sham impeachment” on social media Tuesday. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., called on House Democrats to “drop this sham impeachment” Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. had not responded with a statement as of press time. While McKinley has not explicitly shared a decision, he has made recent comments signaling opposition.