HUNTINGTON — Several Tri-Staters opted to hit area pools Monday as temperatures hit 91 degrees. The rest of the week is expected to hit at least 85 each day, according to the National Weather Service.
Dreamland Pool in Kenova is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3, and children 2 and younger get in free. In addition to the pool, there are concessions, a playground, tennis courts and basketball courts.
Following a toasty Independence Day weekend, Tuesday will bring high temperatures as high as 94 in most of the Ohio Valley with a chance of thunderstorms.
Forecasts Wednesday through Saturday show a high in the to mid- to high-80s each day, with a chance thunderstorms throughout the work week. A complete Tri-State forecast is on page 7B.
In Huntington, the temperature nearing the 100s trends hotter than normal as typical temperatures for this time of year hover in the 80s.
Officials advise people to drink plenty of water if spending time outdoors, use sunscreen, wear loose and light colored clothing, and take breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned location.
Last year, 25 children in the U.S. died after being left in a hot vehicle, and people are also reminded that vehicles heat up more quickly when left in the sun.
To keep pets from overheating outdoors, owners are reminded to make sure animals have fresh, cool water regularly, watch for hot pavement that could burn paw pads and not leave animals in a hot car.