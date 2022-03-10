HUNTINGTON — The search for lifeguards has begun.
Area swimming pools have started to seek candidates for the summer job ahead of pool season, which typically begins on Memorial Day. In recent years, finding lifeguards has become difficult, some leaders say.
Kenova Mayor Tim Bias said finding lifeguards for the city’s Dreamland Pool has been harder in the past few years. He said a few factors have affected the process, such as the pandemic. To open, the pool needs four lifeguards on duty. Last summer, about 18 lifeguards were hired, he said.
By the end of March or early April, applications are usually in so the City Council can approve the hires. The pool typically opens by Memorial Day.
Doug Korstanje, the CEO of the YMCA of Huntington, said that in addition to hiring 10 lifeguards for the Kennedy Center swimming pool, lifeguard training courses will be held throughout March and April. For the lifeguards who work with the YMCA, the classes are free, he said.
“It’s ever more challenging to find lifeguards,” Korstanje said.
Previously, candidates competed heavily for these jobs, and now pools are competing for lifeguards.
Being a lifeguard is fun and requires responsibility, Korstanje said. Despite challenges in finding lifeguards, the Kennedy Center is still fully staffed over the summer, he said.
Beech Fork State Park Superintendent Dillard Price said for the pool to be fully staffed, the park hires 17 lifeguards. The park helps with lifeguard training costs, too, he said.
Finding lifeguards in recent years has become difficult, so the park had to get creative in recruiting lifeguards to fill the position, Price said. For most of the candidates he interviews, the position would be their first job.
“But it’s going to be one of the best jobs you’ve ever had,” Price said he tells candidates.
Starting early to recruit lifeguards helps the park meet its staffing goal, Price said. The process begins in January or February. Typically, the staff starts by posting flyers around the park and then contacts local high schools. Then through word-of-mouth, friends often apply to work together for the summer.
In Hurricane, West Virginia, the Waves of Fun pool is in the early stages of looking for lifeguards for the summer, said Director of Putnam County Parks Justin Williams. Last year, there was an issue with having enough lifeguards to keep the pool open, he said.
A few have applied so far, he said Tuesday, and lifeguards are among a few positions, such as concession stand workers and front desk staff, needed at the wave pool. At a recent job fair, 25 to 30 candidates for a variety of jobs attended, he said.
The A.D. Lewis Community Center pool will reopen this year, said Ben Newhouse, the community development specialist for the City of Huntington. For two years, the pool was closed, he said. The center recently began looking for five to six lifeguards. Work is being done to repaint the pool, pump out water and fill in concrete, Newhouse said.
He said while it’s slightly early for the center to start looking for lifeguards, it wanted to get the word out about the job as early as possible.
“It’s also an opportunity to contribute here at the center … And it’s a good service for kids in the community. It gives them something to do,” Newhouse said.
Lifeguards at the center will need certifications, such as CPR and first aid, he added. For candidates without, the city could help with the cost of certification. Other qualities candidates should have include leadership skills and good communication.