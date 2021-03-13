The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students created colorful paintings of a variety of animals during the latest Paint & Sip session held on campus.

Thursday’s event, dubbed Paint & Sip: Pop Art Animals, was free and open to current students.

The necessary supplies were provided as artist Charlie Barager led students through the creation of their own paintings of animals with a distinctly pop art feel.

A similar Paint & Sip session last November guided students through the process of painting the Memorial Fountain, while in October participants were instructed in “The Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed painting sessions.

