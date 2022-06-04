HUNTINGTON — Downtown Huntington was blessed Saturday with visits by Chuck Norris, Power Rangers and other iconic TV stars as pop culture fans trekked to the area for a two-day comic convention.
The second annual Huntington Comic & Toy Convention at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington this weekend offers a few days of celebrity guest appearances, comic and collectible item sales, photo opportunities and more.
The guests include television and film star Chuck Norris, Power Ranger Nakia Burrise, voice actress Megan Hollingshead, “Eddie and the Cruisers” Michael Pare, Kevin Conroy, sometimes known as Batman, professional wrestler Tommy “Wildfire” Rich and more.
As soon as patrons entered the arena, they were welcomed by bright, bold colors and a sense of positivity in the air, creating the perfect environment for a place where they could be themselves in all their geekiness. Families, friends and people of all ages attended the event.
Noah Hamilton, 11, attended Saturday with his mom, Stacy, as well as his dad and brother. His dad and brother were there for comics, while his mother was there for Cary Elwes, of “The Princess Bride” fame.
Noah, however, was on the lookout for ghosts as he enjoyed searching the booths. Dressed to the nines as a Ghostbuster, one would find it hard to believe he wasn’t a real one. Noah didn’t ignore the opportunity to show off his homemade proton pack and the equipment that went with it — a project three years in the making. He said he has made three prototypes of the pack. The last one, he said, was too small, while his newest is life-size and more realistic.
“We are trying to put electronics in it. We already have lights in the back, and I have bought a bunch of props that we modified and I am looking to make fully,” he said. “We’ve spent three years now on this costume.”
Noah said he doesn’t think he will ever be done improving the costume because he enjoys working on it.
“Even when I modded the props, I kind of wanted to still make it,” he said. “It’s just different when you make it.”
Event coordinator Catrina Hencye, of Ashland, said the event’s goal was to bring all things nerdy to the Tri-State. Hencye said there has been a similar event in Lexington for a decade and organizers decided last year to bring one closer to the Huntington area.
With a line wrapped around Mountain Health Arena and toward Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 10 a.m., Hencye said it was nice to see after COVID-19 caused them to have limited ticket sales last year.
“You know, you look at the people in the costumes and you see the smiles and everybody coming to meet their hero or buy something cool,” she said. “That’s just what we want. We just want to have a really inclusive event where everybody’s happy.”
Dozens of booths with vendors, panel discussions, photo opportunities, actors and creators were stuffed in the arena, with little room to spare.
The event continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, and will feature panels such as “Being Flash Gordon” and “The History of Marvel Comics with Jim Shooter,” among other things. Tickets and more information can be found at huntingtoncomiccon.com.