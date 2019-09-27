WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Tug Valley area’s pop culture festival is returning for the third time this weekend as WillCon 2019 is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Southside Mall.
The third annual WillCon Pop Culture Convention will be inside the mall between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It was held at the Williamson Fieldhouse for the first two years. Admission for this year’s festival is free for the first time.
“While we loved having our show at the Fieldhouse the first two years and loved having that big, open space, our crowds had just outgrown the parking available in West End,” event organizer Jim Pajarilo said. “The mall will provide safe and adequate parking for everyone as well as a climate-controlled building. They have also allowed us flexibility with several of their empty storefronts to be used during WillCon.”
This year’s show will be 1980s themed inspired by the popular Netflix show “Stranger Things” and will feature many of the activities featured in the past two festivals, along with some new events.
“This year you can expect quite an expansion of what we’ve tried to build the first two years … really, the community dictates the identity of a show like this,” Pajarillo said. “This year we’ve really tried to pay attention to our cosplay guests and our video gamers.”
The popular cosplay contest will start at noon. Cosplay is where participants wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent their favorite characters.
This year also will have a new Cosplay Cafe, in which guests can enjoy a menu of treats served by staff in cosplay. Admission to the cafe will be $15, and food will be included.
“We also are welcoming our first guest to the show this year,” Pajarillo said. “Christine Thompson is a video game writer formerly of Destiny 2, and she also wrote for Star Trek Online. I’m thrilled that we actually get to bring an accomplished female video game professional here to the Williamson area.”
Pajarillo said Thompson will interact with fans throughout the day and also will be available for a Q&A session.
Back again this year is the popular “Fortnite” dance-off tournament and all-day video game tournaments, which will take place in the old Fashion Bug.
A couple of new contests have been added, as fans of “Stranger Things” will have a chance to compete in a “Stranger Things” Duet Sing-off. Kids can compete in a design-your-own-super-hero contest.
WillCon 2019 also will feature some escape rooms, an arts and crafts center, a gaming center and a cosplay center where guests can mingle and work on their costumes.
Various food and art vendors will be set up throughout the day, and a live DJ will be present as well as various musical acts throughout the day.
In its first year in 2017, WillCon drew about 1,000 people and then grew the following year when more than 1,400 people attended the event. Pajarillo said organizers are expecting a bigger crowd in 2019.
WillCon 2019 is presented by the Tug Valley CVB. For more information on WillCon 2019, visit www.willconevent.com.