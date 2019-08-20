The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON - Few septuagenarians could rock a leather jacket like these two, but that is exactly what 72-year-old Daryl Hall and 71-year-old John Oates did Monday night at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington.

Hall and Oates are Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. They are best known for a string of pop hits from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s that included "Rich Girl," "Maneater," "Private Eyes," "I Can't Go for That" and "Out of Touch."

The pop-rock duo from Philadelphia formed in 1970. The band has released 18 full-length albums tduring their 40-year career.

They also maintained a variety of separate projects, including solo music releases, television programs and books.

