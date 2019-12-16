ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College is offering students one-stop enrollment opportunities this month.
Pop In, Sign Up will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 17-19, at the College Drive and Technology Drive campuses.
New students can come to either campus for one-on-one advising to learn about enrollment, financial aid, campus tours, class scheduling and other items they need to complete for the spring 2020 semester. Many students should be able to finish the process during their advising session, and any required tests can be scheduled as well.
Reserve your ticket to one of the three Pop In, Sign Up events at PopInSignUp.Eventbrite.com
Note: To register for classes, you may need to complete placement testing, which is offered on a walk-in basis at the College Drive Campus only. If needing to test, please arrive no later than 1 p.m.
The last day to submit an application for admission for the spring semester is Dec. 30. Classes begin Jan. 13.