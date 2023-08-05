Nine-year-old Luke Wheeler assembles a vehicle during the “Engineering Around the World,” a global engineering adventure, event hosted by the Huntington Children’s Museum and Prime Engineering on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
Six-year-old Lydia Pewitt tests out her aqueduct during the “Engineering Around the World,” a global engineering adventure, event hosted by the Huntington Children’s Museum and Prime Engineering on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
Six-year-old Lydia Cuchta tests out her "hot-air balloons" during the “Engineering Around the World,” a global engineering adventure, event hosted by the Huntington Children’s Museum and Prime Engineering on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
Three-year-old Oliver Crites tests out his Viking ship during the “Engineering Around the World,” a global engineering adventure, event hosted by the Huntington Children’s Museum and Prime Engineering on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Children’s Museum partnered with Prime Engineering on Saturday to take local children on a global engineering adventure.
A free STEAM-focused exploration of Eight Engineering Wonders of the World was set up at Pullman Square, offering attendees an opportunity to "visit" Egypt, Spain, China and more while investigating transportation techniques, paper kite creations, aqueducts and Great Pyramids.
