CEREDO — A pop-up farmers market brought locally sourced fruits and vegetables to child care centers in the area to help fight Type 2 diabetes and childhood obesity.

KEYS 4 HealthyKids brought its annual pop-up famers market to Playmates Preschools & Child Development Centers on Thursday afternoon. The pop-up market had fresh, locally produced fruits and vegetables for the children at the facility to shop for along with their parents and take home.

