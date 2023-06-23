Cucumbers and peaches are displayed among the other produce options as children from Playmates Child Development shop for produce at a "pop-up" farmer's market presented by KEYS 4 HealthyKids on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Ceredo.
Siblings Jordan Bailey, 8, right, and Aunna Bailey, 10, of Kenova, look through their bags together as children from Playmates Child Development shop for produce at a “pop-up” farmer’s market presented by KEYS 4 HealthyKids on Thursday in Ceredo.
Eli Workman, 9, of Huntington, tries out a sample from director's assistant Samantha Johnson as children from Playmates Child Development shop for produce at a "pop-up" farmer's market presented by KEYS 4 HealthyKids on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Ceredo.
CEREDO — A pop-up farmers market brought locally sourced fruits and vegetables to child care centers in the area to help fight Type 2 diabetes and childhood obesity.
KEYS 4 HealthyKids brought its annual pop-up famers market to Playmates Preschools & Child Development Centers on Thursday afternoon. The pop-up market had fresh, locally produced fruits and vegetables for the children at the facility to shop for along with their parents and take home.
