PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The FishBowl in Portsmouth has received a citation for improper conduct, including disorderly activity and unsanitary conditions by state officials, according to a news release.
Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit and the Ohio State Highway Patrol entered the business and saw approximately 30 patrons, many without masks, crowding around the bar with little social distancing, according to the release.
Bar staff also were not properly wearing masks and did not encourage patrons to wear masks or maintain social distancing, according to the release.
The unit is responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws.
“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance so everyone can enjoy a health experience,” Eric Wolf, Ohio Investigative Unit commander said in a prepared release.
“When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken,” Wolf said. “We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”
Both Scioto and Lawrence counties have been designed as red by state health officials, meaning COVID-19 coronavirus were prevalent.