PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The U.S. Grant Bridge over the Ohio River on U.S. 23 in Portsmouth will have shoulder closures and possible lane restrictions as part of an annual inspection scheduled for Oct. 5-7, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Lane restrictions of up to 15 minutes could occur during the inspection, according to the release. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The inspection is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The inspection is expected to be completed Wednesday afternoon.