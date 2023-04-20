PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two adults have been indicted in the March 26 death of a 7-year-old boy who died as a result of an ATV crash in Scioto County.
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said detectives continued investigating the fatal crash at Doctor Singleton Park in West Portsmouth that killed Wyatt Moore, 7, on a Sunday afternoon last month.
Thoroughman said initial calls to 911 reported the ATV had struck a wire, which caused the boy, a passenger, and the ATV operator to be ejected. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Detectives took statements from several witnesses and interviewed the operator of the ATV, as well as the mother of the child, Thoroughman said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol obtained a search warrant to draw blood from the ATV operator, Jeremy Bryant, 43, after he was taken to Grant Medical Center in Ohio.
On Thursday, Thoroughman said the investigation showed Bryant was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident and Wyatt's mother, who dates the man, was aware of his condition.
The case was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on April 14, which resulted in indictment warrants being filed.
On Wednesday, Wyatt's mother Breonna Phipps, 30, of Kendall Avenue in Portsmouth, was arrested without incident at her apartment, according to a news release. Her boyfriend, Bryant, was later located at his residence on Dry Run Road, West Portsmouth, and also arrested without incident.
Phipps was charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
Bryant faces several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, endangering children, inducing panic and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
Both are currently being held without bond until they appear at Scioto County Common Pleas Court on a later date, Thoroughman said.
