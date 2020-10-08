Essential reporting in volatile times.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested a Portsmouth man Tuesday in a drug case, according to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

The fugitive task force arrested Christopher E. Lewis, 40, of the 1700 block of Riddlebarger Road on an indictment that had been issued by Scioto County Common Pleas Court pertaining to felony drug charges, according to a news release from Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer.

While making the arrest, officers saw suspected narcotics inside the residence and contacted detectives with the Drug Task Force, according to the release.

Task Force detectives responded to the scene and recovered 79 grams of suspected cocaine and a loaded .22-caliber handgun, according to the release. The suspected heroin had an estimated street value of $7,900, according to authorities.

When he was arrested, Lewis also had $1,053 in his possession, according to the release.

Lewis was taken to the Scioto County Jail pending an arraignment in Scioto County Common Pleas Court. A holder also was placed on him by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Department.

The case will be presented to an upcoming Scioto County grand jury, according to the release.

