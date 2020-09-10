PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Members of the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force arrested a Portsmouth man Thursday morning on drug charges.
Authorities executed a search warrant at 7:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 10th Street. The task force was assisted by members of the Portsmouth police special weapons and tactics team.
A search of the home and property netted nine grams of suspected cocaine, 11 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, six suspected ecstasy pills, digital scales and additional evidence of drug trafficking, according to a news release.
Daniel D. Washington, 37, of Portsmouth was charged with trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school and possession of drugs. The charges carry a maximum sentence of four-and-a-half years in prison upon conviction.
He was placed in the Scioto County Jail in Portsmouth and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.
The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to an upcoming Scioto County grand jury for possible additional charges.