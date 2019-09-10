PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - The following information was provided by reports from Ohio State Highway Patrol:
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized about 58 grams of suspected meth and $5,800 following a traffic stop in Scioto County last month.
Troopers arrested Gerald Sparks II, 36, of Portsmouth and charged him with possession of meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He faces up to 11 years in prison if convicted.
Troopers stopped on the morning of Aug. 28 to check on a disabled 2007 Pontiac on U.S. 23. While approaching the vehicle, troopers noticed criminal indicators and the passenger was told to exit the vehicle. The passenger tried to hid contraband on his person. A probable cause search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun, according to a news release.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Domestic battery, 7:29 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 7th Street.
Trespassing, obstruction, 7:45 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service, 5:42 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service, possession of a controlled substance, 4:28 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, burglary, 2 p.m. Friday, 400 block of West 10th Street.
Driving under suspension, 4 p.m. Friday, 17th Street/Doulton Avenue.
Domestic assault, 11:55 a.m. Friday, first block of West 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, trespassing, 8:53 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:20 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Underage consumption, 2:10 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery on a public official, disorderly conduct, fleeing on foot, public intoxication, 2:31 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Obstruction, underage consumption, 1:15 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Sharon Elizabeth Crager, 53, was jailed at 6:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was $20,000.
Reporter David E. Malloy contributed to this report.