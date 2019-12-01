PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth Police Chief Robert K. Ware has announced he will be retiring after serving in the department for 25 years, according to a news release.
Ware has been hired to serve as police chief in Worthington, Ohio, according to the release.
“It has been an honor to have served the community as chief of police during an exciting transformation for the department and the community,” Ware said in a prepared release.
“We have accomplished much and conquered many challenges together,” he said. “I am forever grateful for the relationships we have forged between the community and the police department. I am excited to see how much more this community can achieve by working together.”
Ware didn’t announce when his final day will be as chief in Portsmouth, but he said it will be by the end of the year.
“I will be taking time over the coming weeks to try to reach as many people as possible to express my sincere appreciation to the community for entrusting me in such an important community role and for all that you do to make Portsmouth a better place to live and an exciting place to visit,” Ware said.