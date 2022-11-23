IRONTON — Portsmouth police are looking for a 25-year-old Scioto County man in connection with a double homicide earlier this week.
Anthony Lee Kearns is wanted in connection with the murder of two men outside a Portsmouth bar, according to a news release.
The victims were identified as Abraham Pucheta, 40, and Javier Luna, 35, both of Portsmouth, according to Portsmouth police.
The two victims walked out of Frankenstein's bar around 2:23 a.m. Sunday. A man in a vehicle in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street had an interaction with one of the men and a shooting followed, according to Capt. Jason B. Hedrick of the Portsmouth Police Department.
Both men were fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Kearns also has an outstanding warrant from the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the release.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Capt. Julian Sommers of the Portsmouth Police Department.
Anyone spotting Kearns is asked to contact law enforcement by calling 911. Authorities are advising individuals not to approach Kearns.
