PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A woman was killed Thursday after being struck by a car on U.S. 52 eastbound, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department.
City police responded to a call at 6:58 a.m. of a pedestrian being hit in the 5000 block of U.S. 52, according to the release. The woman apparently was standing in the roadway when she was hit, and the driver swerved but was unable to avoid the pedestrian.
The victim was identified as Teresa J. Spriggs, 55, of West Portsmouth. She was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center where she died from her injuries, according to the release.