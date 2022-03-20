Chief Executive Officer and founder of Hope for Appalachian Wildlife Rebekah Perry Franks checks in on her opossum during the Oppasana: Yoga with Wildlife fundraiser on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Studio 8 in Huntington.
ABOVE: Chief Executive Officer and founder of Hope for Appalachian Wildlife Rebekah Perry Franks shows off a spotted salamander during the Oppasana: Yoga with Wildlife fundraiser on Saturday at Studio 8 in Huntington. RIGHT: The Oppasana: Yoga with Wildlife fundraiser takes place on Saturday at Studio 8 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — It’s not every day that a yoga class gets taken over by an opossum.
But that’s what happened Saturday during the Oppasana: Yoga with Wildlife fundraiser at Studio 8 in Huntington, where Ashley Dennison led participants through poses as native West Virginia wildlife kept them entertained.
Opossums, turtles, rabbits, salamanders and more were on hand for the event, which raised money for Hope for Appalachian Wildlife Inc. The nonprofit organization founded by Rebekah Perry Franks is dedicated to the prosperity and well-being of wildlife native to West Virginia.
According to its website, the group aims to respect the wildness and maintain the dignity of every animal it assists, and people are encouraged to contact the organization if they come across orphaned, injured or sick wildlife in the state.
