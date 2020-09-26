HUNTINGTON — The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus continues to increase in the Tri-State.
In West Virginia, 205 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 15,158, and two new deaths, for a total of 332.
The deaths were confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as two people from Logan County — a 77-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.
Cases per county are: Barbour (56), Berkeley (987), Boone (216), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (791), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (23), Fayette (608), Gilmer (46), Grant (160), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (106), Hancock (148), Hardy (89), Harrison (354), Jackson (259), Jefferson (429), Kanawha (2,603), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (610), Marion (267), Marshall (172), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (412), Mineral (172), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,992), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (100), Ohio (368), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (153), Putnam (550), Raleigh (510), Randolph (242), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (124), Tucker (23), Tyler (16), Upshur (71), Wayne (392), Webster (8), Wetzel (54), Wirt (12), Wood (362) and Wyoming (114).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 295 active cases Saturday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 22 to 56. Four people are hospitalized, and one person remains in the ICU. The county has reported a total of 677 cases, with 563 out of isolation and 22 deaths.
Statewide, there were 150,009 cases as of 2 p.m. Saturday, with 4,740 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 470, 224 of which have been reported in September. The new cases were a 49-year-old man in hospital isolation and a 31-year-old woman, 43-year-old man, 49-year-old woman, 51-year-old woman, 54-year-old woman, 62-year-old man, 68-year-old woman, 69-year-old woman, 85-year-old man and 90-year-old man, all isolating at home.
Statewide, there were 973 new cases reported, for a total of 66,036, and five new deaths, for a total of 1,154. The deaths included two people from Boyd County, which the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported Friday.
More than 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 7,009,216, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 203,180 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.