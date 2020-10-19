HUNTINGTON — One person at Cabell Midland High School, two at Huntington High School and one at Culloden Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19, Cabell County Schools officials said Monday.
The individual at Cabell Midland was last at school Friday. Contact tracing resulted in 27 additional people at the school being asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual who tested positive.
While two individuals attending Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19, contact tracing at that school determined no additional quarantines were needed, officials said.
The individual at Culloden Elementary School who tested positive for COVID-19 was last at school Tuesday, Oct. 13, and contact tracing determined no additional quarantines were needed there, either.
All three schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department on Monday listed 454 current active cases of COVID-19, with another 42 “probable” cases.
Health officials also reminded residents that masks should be washed after each use, either with regular laundry in the washing machine, or by hand in a solution of 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) household bleach per gallon of room-temperature water, or 4 teaspoons per quart of room-temperature water.
Lawrence County, Ohio, saw 13 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, according to its health department.
A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Ironton from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Pick’n Save Foods, 1113 Ironton Hills Dr. in Ironton. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location, and no appointment is needed; however, quantities may be limited.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone, and a health care provider’s referral is not needed. More information is available at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department had six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, two of which are currently isolating in the hospital.