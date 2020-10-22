IRONTON — Officials are looking into whether a cavern uncovered this week in Ironton could have been used as a stop on the Underground Railroad.
The cavern was uncovered Wednesday afternoon after a house on Pine Street was torn down as part of the Lawrence County Land Bank program, according to County Treasurer Steve Burcham.
“We secured it on Thursday,” Burcham said of the cavern. “I think this is exciting. We could have found something history covered up.”
“We need to get someone in here who can tell us what it is,” Mayor Sam Cramblit, who serves as a member of the land bank’s board of directors, said Thursday. “We don’t know what we have. I was down there today.
“It could be anything,” Cramblit said. “We know that some of the items down there could have been there 100 years or more.”
The underground cavern was uncovered earlier this week and was sealed Thursday until someone can look at it, said Tom Schneider, an official with the land bank program. That program exists to tear down blighted properties and get them back on the tax rolls.
Artifacts found at the site include old bottles, an old lantern, a chamber pot and some iron hooks, he said.
“When we first saw it, we thought it could have been a cistern,” Schneider said. “We didn’t know what to do, so we called the city.”
The cavern is 80 feet long with two large chambers, Schneider said. The chambers are 17 feet wide and 8 to 10 feet tall, he said. It was found beneath a house built on Pine Street in the 1930s, he said. The house was remodeled in the 1950s or 1960s.
“There is a possibility it could be old enough to have been used as a stop on the Underground Railroad,” he said.
Ironton was founded in the 1850s by John Campbell, a known abolitionist.
A network of secret routes and safe houses in the United States in the early to mid-1800s, the Underground Railroad was used by slaves to escape into free states and Canada. Abolitionists were among those who assisted the slaves in their escape, and Ohio is believed to have had among the most active Underground Railroad networks, featuring approximately 3,000 miles of routes.
Authorities are looking for someone to come in and check the site, Burcham said.