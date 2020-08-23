Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MILTON — Cabell County officials are investigating a potential suspect, who is wanted in both Ohio and Indiana for several alleged shootings, in a homicide that happened Wednesday in Milton.

The investigation began as a vehicle crash but turned into a homicide investigation when authorities concluded that David Wesley Martin, 62, of Milton, had been shot prior to crashing his car along U.S. 60 near the Bill Blenko Drive intersection.

Timothy Sargent is wanted in Akron, Ohio, and Indiana for allegedly committing similar unprovoked crimes, and Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said while there is evidence that connects those incidents to Martin’s death, law enforcement won’t rule out other leads until they receive concrete evidence the man was involved.

“We do believe that he was in the area and it fits the M.O.,” Zerkle said. “But we don’t want to put all of our eggs in that basket and let somebody that actually did this off the hook, so we’re still working on our investigation. We’re still checking out leads here in Cabell County.”

Zerkle said the department on Monday will compare evidence with officials in New Albany, Indiana, where several people were shot in their car Wednesday.

He said Kentucky State Police also reported a suspicious vehicle pursuit Saturday that allegedly involved Sargent.

“I want everybody to be careful,” Zerkle said. “But right now everything is pointing to the fact that he has left the area.”

Zerkle said Sargent is believed to be traveling with a woman who is also allegedly involved in the shootings.

Follow reporter Hanna Pennington via Twitter @hpennHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.