MILTON — Cabell County officials are investigating a potential suspect, who is wanted in both Ohio and Indiana for several alleged shootings, in a homicide that happened Wednesday in Milton.
The investigation began as a vehicle crash but turned into a homicide investigation when authorities concluded that David Wesley Martin, 62, of Milton, had been shot prior to crashing his car along U.S. 60 near the Bill Blenko Drive intersection.
Timothy Sargent is wanted in Akron, Ohio, and Indiana for allegedly committing similar unprovoked crimes, and Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said while there is evidence that connects those incidents to Martin’s death, law enforcement won’t rule out other leads until they receive concrete evidence the man was involved.
“We do believe that he was in the area and it fits the M.O.,” Zerkle said. “But we don’t want to put all of our eggs in that basket and let somebody that actually did this off the hook, so we’re still working on our investigation. We’re still checking out leads here in Cabell County.”
Zerkle said the department on Monday will compare evidence with officials in New Albany, Indiana, where several people were shot in their car Wednesday.
He said Kentucky State Police also reported a suspicious vehicle pursuit Saturday that allegedly involved Sargent.
“I want everybody to be careful,” Zerkle said. “But right now everything is pointing to the fact that he has left the area.”
Zerkle said Sargent is believed to be traveling with a woman who is also allegedly involved in the shootings.