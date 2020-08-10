HUNTINGTON — The Child Development Academy at Marshall University will close today through Wednesday due to potential COVID-19 exposures, according to a news release from Marshall.
According to Tracy Smith, director of Environmental Health and Safety at Marshall, the center’s administrators learned an infant enrolled at the center has an immediate family member who was diagnosed Friday with COVID-19. The infant, who was last at the center on Wednesday, began showing symptoms this weekend and is presumed positive for the virus.
The academy, located at 520 22nd St. in Huntington, provides care for infants, toddlers and preschool children.
Smith said center officials also learned this weekend that tests for two additional children at the center are pending. He said his office is working on contact tracing with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. It is not yet known if the potential cases are related.
“We decided to pause services at the center out of an abundance of caution while we sort out these potential exposures,” he said. “The pause also will give us an opportunity to go through disinfection protocols for the entire facility.”
He added that the center is working closely with the health department to determine any risk to other children or employees.
Results of the pending tests are due back Wednesday, and Smith said a decision will be made at that time regarding reopening the center. On advice of the health department, all staff members who had contact with the infant presumed positive for COVID-19 are now quarantined for 14 days.
In West Virginia, the deaths of eight nursing home residents in Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia over the past few weeks due to COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these eight West Virginians,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Their ages ranged from 76 to 91. The deaths had not been reported in an official capacity due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department, according to the news release. Eleven individuals have died from the Princeton Health Care Center; three of these deaths were previously reported by DHHR.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there have been 322,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,694 total cases and 139 deaths.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (669/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (391/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (148/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (218/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (922/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (228/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (61/1), Mercer (196/0), Mineral (119/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (922/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (27/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (265/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (12/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (246/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (11/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (206/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (235/12), Wyoming (31/0).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center, to address general questions and concerns, will have a new number beginning Monday, Aug. 10, which is 304-526-3383.
As of Sunday, CHHD reported 391 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 183 of which are active. There have been a total of three deaths in the county to date.
Lawrence County, Ohio, reported no new cases Sunday with 13 current hospitalizations and one person in ICU. The total cases stood at 301 cases, 101 of which are active. Ohio’s total positive cases reached 100,848 with 3,669 deaths.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 34,982 coronavirus cases in Kentucky as of 4 p.m. Sunday, 404 of which were newly reported. Nine of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger.
One new death also was reported Sunday, raising the total to 773 statewide.
More than 54,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, according to the CDC, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 4,974,959. There have been 161,284 deaths related to the virus.