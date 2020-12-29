HUNTINGTON — With Christmas in the rear-view mirror, shoppers are expected to return twice as many items as they did during last year’s holiday period, costing companies roughly $1.1 billion, according to Narvar Inc., a software and technology company that manages online returns for hundreds of brands.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers to know a company’s return policies so they can make the most out of any post-holiday returns.
“Especially in this age of online shopping — it really does pay to learn a company’s return policies to save time and any potential headaches,” he said in a news release.
A purchase or gift receipt will quicken the process and ensure consumers receive the full purchased value of their return, he said. Consumers also should note they may sometimes only be able to return an online purchase to the online store, which means they would be responsible for shipping fees.
Morrisey encourages consumers to beware of “all sales final” policies. Other tips for an easy return process include:
- Make all returns as soon as possible.
- Know the store’s return/exchange deadline. Many are extended for holiday purchases, but some may begin from the time of purchase.
- Wait until after post-Christmas sales to avoid long lines.
- Do not open items or remove tags. Some stores will not accept returns that have been opened or appear to be used.
- Bring identification. It may be necessary to complete the return.
In 2020, with shoppers who may not feel safe going into stores, many companies are offering more locations where customers can drop off returns, which cuts down shipping costs and gets refunds to shoppers more quickly.
Last year, Kohl’s began allowing Amazon returns at all of its 1,000 stores — customers drop off items for free, with no box or label needed. That’s in addition to Amazon’s deal with UPS to allow similar drop-offs at UPS stores.
Happy Returns, a Santa Monica, California-based startup that works with about 150 online retailers, has increased its number of drop-off locations to 2,600 from more than 700 last year. That includes 2,000 FedEx locations.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, announced last week it will pick up items shipped and sold by Walmart.com from customers’ homes for free through a new partnership with FedEx. The service will continue beyond the holiday shopping season.
Amazon is allowing customers to return items until Jan. 31 for items shipped between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, giving customers more time to decide. Last year, the policy didn’t include items shipped in October.
On average, people return 25% of items they buy online, compared with only 8% of what they buy in stores, according to Forrester Research’s online analyst Sucharita Mulpuru. For clothing it’s even higher, about 30%.