HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools’ senior job fair took over the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center on Wednesday, giving high school seniors a chance to learn about local job opportunities and life skills.
Steve Martin, academy coordinator for Cabell Midland High School, said roughly 300 students attended Wednesday’s event, called the Guard Your Life job fair.The job fair was part of county high schools’ initiative to prepare seniors for life after graduation.
“We decided back in August that we wanted to do something beneficial for our seniors, so we were looking at financial literacy and jobs,” Martin said.
Martin said teachers have been utilizing homeroom to teach their seniors about financial responsibility throughout the year. Through administrative and community support, they decided to host the job fair to introduce students to local job opportunities.
Teachers have been using resources from Khan Academy, an online educational organization, to teach students about finances and life skills, Martin said.
Credit, bank cards, interest, loans and more have been some of the topics students reviewed in their classes.
Huntington High School senior Aayush Damai said he is glad they’ve gotten the information in school instead of graduating and not knowing about responsibility with finances.
“You don’t want to get thrown into the real world and then have to figure it out while you’re living it. It’s better to be prepared for everything that’s going to come,” Damai said.
Representatives from St. Mary’s Medical Center, Marshall University, emergency response departments, local businesses and other organizations were present to talk to students about local job opportunities.
Many booths had job applications available, and Martin said some were hiring students on the spot.
Damai said he liked the variety of resources at the Guard Your Life job fair, and he was happy there was information about career paths or potential summer jobs.
Huntington High School senior Andrew Dempsey said he learned more about jobs that may not be obvious with different organizations and companies but are still important.
“I feel like there are a lot of jobs available that I didn’t know about,” he said. “For example, with health care jobs, I’m not really interested in health care, but a lot of (the representatives) talked about other management positions and the business side of things, which I would be more interested in.”
Martin said he hopes to make the job fair an annual event that gets bigger each year.