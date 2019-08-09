HUNTINGTON - A Huntington postal worker admitted in federal court this week to his involvement in a man's scheme to deliver up to 400 kilograms of marijuana in the Huntington area over a six-year period.
Chris Crookshanks, 43, who was a letter carrier, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana in federal court earlier this week. His co-defendant, James Waylon Molinaro, 43, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
As part of his plea, Crookshanks admitted he had conspired with Molinaro between 2013 and March 2018 to distribute marijuana in Huntington.
Molinaro admitted last week he had conspired from 2012 to March 2018 with multiple postal employees to ship marijuana from California to Huntington for distribution. He would acquire the marijuana in California and arrange for it to be shipped along certain mail routes in Huntington.
Molinaro paid multiple postal employees, including Crookshanks, to deliver the parcels on their delivery routes or meet him at other locations to provide the packages to him.
Molinaro was caught in March 2018 after agents with the Huntington Post Office located two parcels shipped from California to Huntington on March 15, 2018, which contained about 16 pounds of marijuana.
Agents conducting surveillance followed the packages along their delivery route before the mail carrier stopped at a store in the 800 block of Norway Avenue in Huntington and met Molinaro, who arrived in a separate vehicle.
A trooper with the West Virginia State Police later stopped the defendant's vehicle in the 1000 block of 9th Street in Huntington and recovered the parcels, which were found to contain a total of 16 pounds of marijuana. Molinaro admitted he had intended to distribute the drug.
As part of his plea, Molinaro admitted he was responsible for distributing up to 40 kilograms of marijuana in the Huntington area during that time. Crookshanks admitted he was responsible for up to 60 kilograms of that.
Molinaro faces up to 15 years and Crookshanks faces up to five years in federal prison at their Nov. 4 sentencings.