HUNTINGTON — A posted notice at the Huntington Post Office on Virginia Avenue concerning the status of the Marshall University Station, which stopped operations in 2010, is concerning to the president of the local postal workers union.
David Dunkle, president of the KYOWVA Area Local American Postal Workers Union, says the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) did not give proper legal notice for the permanent closure of the location. He claims the USPS has not run the 60-day required notice to the public.
“The postal law has always required public notices and meetings, and usually in the past it was put in your local newspaper or on television because the post office belongs to the people,” Dunkle said. “To propose closure of the Marshall University Post Office, as their own regulations require, the notice is to be put in the post office to be closed. The notice they posted states the meeting will be at the Huntington Post Office. I realize even this is not clear and another attempt to mislead the public as it relates to the meeting.”
The notice states that a community meeting will take place at the Huntington Post Office from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, with a “discontinuance coordinator” to answer any questions the public may have regarding the closed location.
The Marshall University Station was located across the street from Marshall’s football stadium on 3rd Avenue and 20th Street in Huntington.
“The Marshall Finance Branch suspended operations approximately nine years ago due to conditions deemed unsafe and unaddressed,” USPS spokesperson Tad Kelley told The Herald-Dispatch in response to questions about the issue. “We did not own the facility. We leased space within. Since that time, the branch was closed and all Postal-owned equipment within was removed at that time.”
Kelley says the customer meeting posted at the Huntington Post Office is an informational session and not a public hearing.
“It is for customers to ask questions they may have concerning the status of their mailing address and service,” he said.
Kelley says the rules for closure of a branch office or substation are not the same as those for closing a post office.
“A finance branch or station is not a post office,” Kelley said. “There are stringent regulations when determining the closing of a post office, and USPS follows them to the letter. A finance branch or station does not fall under these same regulations.”
Dunkle says the union was told for the past nine years that the Marshall location would be reopened.
“They continued to tell the union it will be reopened and have continued to pay the lease on the building since 2010,” Dunkle said.
Dunkle says before the Marshall branch office was closed in 2010, it had roughly 300 post office boxes that Marshall students, faculty, staff and others in the community used to get mail and packages. It had one full-time employee who was transferred to another location after the closure.
“It saddens me that the USPS is even thinking about closing the post office to the Marshall University students and faculty and public who live close to it and could use it, if opened,” Dunkle said. “I think they should reopen it and dedicate it to those who lost their lives in the 1970 Marshall football team plane crash.”