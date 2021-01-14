HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education discussed potential new sites for Meadows and Davis Creek elementary schools during a special meeting Thursday with the architect for all bond construction projects.
Three potential sites were put on the table for Meadows Elementary — one in the current location, one overlooking Spring Hill Cemetery and one near Huntington High School on W.Va. 10.
To build a new school on the current property, which is approximately 2 acres, residential properties around the school would likely have to be purchased in order to expand the location to better fit the school’s needs. Officials said a benefit to building on the current location would be to pair the project with other revitalization plans for the Hal Greer corridor.
A second location was discussed along Enslow Avenue near Spring Hill Cemetery. That property holds between 10 and 11 acres, and Dave Ferguson of ZMM Construction, lead architect for all of Cabell County’s bond projects, said it would be more centrally located within the school’s current district.
The third and final proposed site met some opposition from the public. Located farther from Meadows’ current community, it would be a more remote site located along W.Va. 10 in Huntington, near HHS.
Meadows Principal Amy Maynard said she would prefer to keep the school within the community to better serve the current student population.
“It’s a little out of the district, and we would sacrifice losing that sense of community and urban environment,” Maynard said. “No student could walk to school at this site, and we have about 40 students walking to school now.”
Four potential sites were suggested for the new Davis Creek Elementary building, none of which are on the property currently owned by the Board of Education.
The first site would border the Guyan Estates subdivision and would require the purchase of residential property in order to build on the 6-acre piece of land.
The upside to the site is that a large portion of the student population lives there, officials said, but increased traffic in the subdivision could raise concerns for other residents. Access to utilities would also be a major factor when considering the site.
Another site discussed was for a plot of land near the soccer fields at Barboursville Park and the 4-H Camp Building. One challenge that site presents is the geography of the area. Ferguson said there is approximately 300 feet of elevation change from the road to where the school would be built, and the project could become quite expensive. A road would also have to be built in order to give access to the school site.
A third option would be to acquire the current Big Lots property that sits along U.S. 60 and construct the school in the shopping plaza. Superintendent Ryan Saxe expressed his support for this particular site but added that the design team had several concerns with the property.
Some community members gave feedback about this particular site and were concerned about losing the community feel to the school and also expressed concerns about other businesses in the plaza.
The final site discussed was what school officials called the “brickyard” site on Peyton Street in Barboursville.
As the crow flies, the 19-acre property is less than a half-mile from the Village of Barboursville Elementary School. Ferguson said this site has the most upside of any potential site discussed during the meeting and would need very little work to be ready to build. Before construction could begin, some soil remediation would have to be done.
Some members of the public expressed their concern about moving the school in such close proximity to VOBE and away from its current community, but most questions turned to the subject of redistricting to balance enrollment between the two elementary schools in the area.
Ferguson also discussed potential sites for Milton Elementary School and the Cabell County Career Technology Center during a virtual public meeting last week. All four schools are scheduled to be replaced or upgraded after voters approved a bond issue last year.