Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA — Students and staff at Ona Elementary School and Cabell Midland High School did not report to their buildings Tuesday due to a power outage in the area.

Jedd Flowers, Cabell County Schools’ communications director, said the outage was expected to be resolved by Tuesday afternoon and school should resume as normal Wednesday.

According to Appalachian Power’s online outage map, about 1,500 customers were left without power beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Ona area, and the estimated restoration time was 3:30 p.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.