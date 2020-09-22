ONA — Students and staff at Ona Elementary School and Cabell Midland High School did not report to their buildings Tuesday due to a power outage in the area.
Jedd Flowers, Cabell County Schools’ communications director, said the outage was expected to be resolved by Tuesday afternoon and school should resume as normal Wednesday.
According to Appalachian Power’s online outage map, about 1,500 customers were left without power beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Ona area, and the estimated restoration time was 3:30 p.m.