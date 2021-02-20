HUNTINGTON — Thousands of residents across West Virginia and eastern Kentucky remained without power Saturday due to severe winter weather.
In West Virginia, Appalachian Power said that approximately 39,000 customers were without electricity after back-to-back ice storms hit the state Feb. 11 and Feb. 15. More than 3,200 workers were spread across the six hardest-hit counties Saturday attempting to get power back online.
The company has identified roughly 1,500 separate locations that need repairs.
The company warned that while repairs are being made, the work remains difficult. In Wayne County, for example, workers had to replace the same pole three times because trees kept falling on it.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye also said ice is beginning to melt and fall off trees and structures, and Sunday will be the first day the area has seen temperatures well above freezing.
“This is expected to cause a number of additional ‘rebound’ outages, as branches and power lines spring back when ice falls,” Moye said in a news release. “These setbacks are already occurring, and more are expected (Sunday).”
Of the 39,000 customers still without power as of 5 p.m. Saturday, 11,723 were in Cabell County; 13,950 were in Wayne; 4,759 were in Lincoln; 2,265 were in Mason; 3,951 were in Putnam; and 1,814 were in Jackson.
In the Milton area of Cabell County, Lincoln, Mason and Jackson counties, most customers without power should have service restored by 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. In Wayne and the remainder of Cabell County, most customers without power should have service restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Moye said thousands of customers will have service restored each day as work is ongoing. Crews are focusing on outages that affect large numbers of customers.
In eastern Kentucky, approximately 41,100 residents were without power, according to poweroutage.com, a website that tracks outages.
Utility officials said some of their customers are still recovering from the recent paralyzing winter weather, particularly in Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties. More than 2,000 Kentucky Power employees, foresters and assessors are working to get power restored.
As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Kentucky Power listed 8,300 customers in Boyd County without power, as well as 3,118 in Carter County, 700 in Greenup County and 5,000 in Lawrence County.
AEP Ohio on Thursday issued restoration times for Ohio customers without power.
Those in Ironton, Kitts Hill, South Point, Pedro, Franklin Furnace and Coal Grove are expected to be brought back online by noon Sunday, Feb. 21, while those in Chesapeake, Proctorville, Crown City and other portions of South Point are estimated to be reconnected by 6 p.m. Sunday.
AEP Ohio reported 1,563 customers in Lawrence County were without power Saturday night.
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative reported that 3,747 members remained without power Saturday. In Lawrence County, 3,542 were without service, while in Gallia County, 204 remained without service.
More than 125 workers were in the field Saturday working 16-hour shifts in Gallia and Lawrence counties, BREC shared in a web update.