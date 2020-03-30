URBANDALE, IOWA - The Powerball Product Group has announced changes to ensure the game continues to support good causes in all 48 U.S. lottery jurisdictions, according to a news release. Following the next Grand Prize win, Powerball’s starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings.
“Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which have affected normal consumer behaviors,” said Gregory Mineo, Powerball Product Group Chairman. “Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, we are making proactive changes to continue to offer the world’s premier lottery product.”
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast live every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.