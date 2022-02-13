HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools will kick off its Pre-K registration and kindergarten enrollment for the 2022-23 school year later this month with a new way to sign up at one of the region’s most popular events.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, packets will be available for pickup by parents or guardians at all district elementary schools and community-based Pre-K partner sites.
Once packets are completed, they can be returned to the same sites March 4, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. An alternate inclement weather makeup date has been set for March 11.
This year, in addition to the districtwide March 4 registration and enrollment day, families will be able to sign their students up for Pre-K or kindergarten during the Super Saturday event.
On March 12 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, the district will co-host its free Super Saturday event with United Way of the River Cities, featuring activities as well as information for families provided by a variety of community organizations and event partners.
Pre-K programs are provided tuition-free. Cabell County Schools works with collaborative partners to provide Pre-K programs. Operated at various locations throughout the county, including all public elementary schools, Head Start, child-care programs and faith-based schools, the district’s Pre-K program offers a range of hands-on experiences based on the West Virginia Board of Education’s Early Learning Standards. To be eligible for Pre-K, children must be 4 years old prior to July 1, 2022.
Kindergarten is also provided tuition-free at all Cabell County public schools. Teachers work to maintain inviting, enriching classrooms, with instruction based on West Virginia standards. To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old prior to July 1, 2022.
To register for Pre-K or enroll in kindergarten, parents/guardians will need:
- An updated immunization record (parents/guardians of currently enrolled Pre-K students need to provide their child’s most recent immunization record).
- Social Security card.
- Certified copy of the child’s birth certificate from the State Vital Statistics Office.
- A copy of child’s current physical, which can be obtained from the child’s health care provider.
- Copy of a current dental exam.
- Proof of residency (kindergarten).
- Proof of income (Pre-K only).
Even if a parent or guardian does not have all documentation available, they are still encouraged to pick up and drop off a registration or an enrollment packet.
For more information, contact a public elementary school or community-based Pre-K provider or call 304-743-7325.