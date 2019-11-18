IRONTON — A 24-year-old Ironton area woman who is some eight months pregnant was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 11 months in prison after she admitted to a number of community sanction violations including taking heroin earlier this month.
Chasity Hall cried during the court proceedings after admitting to violating community control sanctions. The visibly pregnant woman was taken from the courtroom in handcuffs Wednesday afternoon after being sentenced.
“My only concern is this baby,” Ballard said to Hall. “This child will have to be weaned off opioids. Someone has to start thinking about the child because you’re not.”
Carl Bowen, director of the county probation office, said authorities “tried everything we could to get her off drugs.”
However, Hall admitted on three separate occasions to taking drugs, to associating with a known felon, to leaving required treatment programs and to leaving a drug test without permission.
She tested positive for having fentanyl in her system Nov. 4. She denied taking fentanyl, but later admitted to taking heroin. Heroin can frequently contain fentanyl, according to officials.
Hall pleaded guilty in a drug case in December 2016. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years. As part of that plea, she could be sentenced up to 11 months in prison for violating those sanctions.