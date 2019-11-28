HUNTINGTON — A pregnant woman was shot early Thursday morning in an incident police are still investigating.
The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of 7th Street. When police arrived they found a pregnant female had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, said Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
The victim’s boyfriend, Arlandus Maurice Nolan, 44, was arrested on outstanding drug warrants from Wayne County, Dial said. He was also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing.
Heroin and fentanyl were also found in the apartment, Dial said.
Dial said the shooting is still under investigation and they anticipate more charges will be forthcoming.
Nolan is currently housed in the Western Regional Jail. Bond had not yet been set.