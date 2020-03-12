WAYNE — Following three arrests in connection with the theft of approximately $15,000 worth of equipment from the Wayne County Schools’ bus garage, the preliminary hearing date for the case has been reset to April 23 due to lack of witnesses and a crowded court docket.
Prosecutors say some witnesses who both parties wanted present during the hearing were not present for the initial hearing Wednesday. The hearing was moved to a date on which there were no other cases, as it is expected to be a “time-consuming hearing” held in Wayne County Magistrate Court.
The hearing is based on information gathered from an investigation conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, which began in October 2019 and revealed that multiple items had been stolen from the bus garage over a period of several years.
More than 700 items belonging to the Wayne County Board of Education were seized at the residence of James “Lee” and Katrina Reeves.
On Feb. 6, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department made three arrests in connection with the string of thefts at the bus garage.
James “Lee” Reeves was charged with three counts of embezzlement and conspiracy; Katrina Reeves was charged with embezzlement and conspiracy; and David “Eugene” Sammons, the former transportation director who allegedly gave misleading information, was charged with obstructing an officer.