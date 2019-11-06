HUNTINGTON — A preliminary hearing for an Ona man charged in an incident that left his son dead and two Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies shot has been reset.
Michael Lane Pinkerman, 56, who is charged with two felony counts of attempt to commit a felony and accessory to attempted first-degree murder, was set to have his initial evidentiary hearing Wednesday, but it has since been postponed to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Pinkerman was arrested Oct. 30 after he was accused of aiding his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II, in not allowing deputies to enter their Blue Sulphur Road home to execute a search warrant regarding the Oct. 28 or 29 shooting of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department building and a stolen firearm the younger Pinkerman allegedly possessed.
Two deputies were shot multiple times and Pinkerman II was killed as a result.