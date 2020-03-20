HUNTINGTON — An initial evidence hearing this week for a Huntington man charged with shooting two men at two separate houses on the outskirts of Huntington has been rescheduled.
Robert Lee Taylor, 39, of Huntington, faces charges of brandishing, malicious wounding, assault and wanton endangerment related to a March 10 shooting in the 3600 block of Topping Hill Road in Huntington.
He was expected to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Cabell County Magistrate Court, but waived his right to have a hearing within 10 days of his arrest. His hearing will now be April 13.
Due to orders from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia suspending all non-emergency court hearings because of coronavirus fears, all scheduled preliminary hearings were heard by Cabell County Magistrate Dan Goheen on Monday.
According to criminal complaints filed against the defendant, Taylor began waving the handgun while in the presence of the two victims and a female witness in a home in the 3600 block of Topping Hill Road.
According to West Virginia State Police, Taylor is accused of shooting one man in the leg at the home before he followed the victim to a home nearby, where he was confronted by a second man. During a confrontation at that residence, Taylor shot the second man in the groin, police said.
The two men were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment and Taylor was found in a nearby trailer shortly after police arrived.
Troopers believe some type of altercation led to the shooting, but weren’t sure what the argument was about.
Taylor is being held in the Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $130,000 cash-only bail.