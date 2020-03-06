HUNTINGTON — A preliminary hearing set for a man accused of killing his aunt and setting her home on fire to cover up evidence has been postponed for a month.
Joshua Douglas Hatten, 30, of Huntington, was charged with murder in the Feb. 27 death of 75-year-old Theresa Sue Wilson. She was found inside her home in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue after the Huntington Fire Department responded to a fire at the address.
Hatten had been scheduled to appear for a preliminary evidence hearing Friday in Cabell County Magistrate Court, but the hearing was postponed until April 3.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, police were called to a welfare check at the Charleston Avenue home.
At the same time, 911 dispatchers received calls reporting a fire at the location. Firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions and a fully engulfed residence.
Wilson was located inside and pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not initially release a cause of death.
A witness told police they saw the defendant leaving the house moments before they noticed the fire. His address is listed as being at the same residence.
Hatten was later located and came to the Huntington Police Department headquarters under his own will, at which time he allegedly admitted to killing the victim, according to the criminal complaint.
The defendant has been charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses at least twice previous to his most recent arrest.