In March, Republican state legislators created an unelected board that can authorize charter schools to open in West Virginia. Last month, this West Virginia Professional Charter School Board (PCSB) approved five.
That body is supposed to help oversee the charters it approves. These schools also have their own boards, but these boards also may be, and have so far been, unelected.
So, elected county boards of education have no say in whether these charters open, or how they’re run. And when students leave a county public school for a charter, taxpayer funds leave with them.
On Tuesday, a Kanawha County judge heard arguments on whether this further distancing of education from direct democracy violates the state constitution. She said she plans to issue preliminary rulings by the weekend.
West Virginia University law professor Joshua Weishart, representing two plaintiffs who are fathers, public school teachers and union members, said that “at stake in this suit is the constitutional right of county voters to vote on their local schools.”
Weishart pointed to the central state constitutional passage in the lawsuit. That passage says, “no independent free school district, or organization shall hereafter be created, except with the consent of the school district or districts out of which the same is to be created, expressed by a majority of the voters voting on the question.”
“Charter schools are already exempt from most of the statutes and rules that apply to traditional public schools,” Weishart said. “They are exempt from regulations pertaining to governing, budgeting, staff, curriculum, despite being publicly funded. So, removing county and state board [of education] oversight on top of all those exemptions make these PCSB charter schools as independent as they could possibly be, while still calling them public schools. And independence is their defining feature.”
West Virginia Assistant Attorney General Sean Whelan, representing state officials, countered that Weishart is interpreting the constitution wrong.
Whelan said it doesn’t “prohibit the existence of a school district within another school district.” He said past precedent has interpreted that provision “to prevent the carving out of territory from a previously existing district.”
“The plaintiffs want to vote on whether other West Virginians get to send their kids to charter schools,” Whelan said. “The constitution does not afford them this right.”
Merits of that argument aside, Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey also was presented arguments that the lawsuit seeking to stop these schools from opening didn’t sue the right people.
It was filed against Gov. Jim Justice, state Senate President Craig Blair and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, all Republicans who signed off on the Republican-dominated Legislature’s law that created the Professional Charter School Board.
But the lawsuit didn’t name the Professional Charter School Board itself as a defendant.
“You can’t have an injunction that tells the governor, the Senate president or the speaker of the House to stop authorizing charter schools because they don’t, and they can’t,” Whelan said. “So, an injunction entered against them would have no effect.”
One of the plaintiffs’ requests is that Bailey issue a preliminary injunction — a ruling that wouldn’t end the case but could slow the five already approved charters from opening.
Judges are supposed to consider certain criteria when deciding whether to issue a preliminary injunction. One is whether either side would suffer “irreparable harm” if the request is, or isn’t, granted.
Whelan said a preliminary injunction could harm the charters, which already have invested “time and effort” into their applications.
Weishart focused on the lack of harm to parents and students.
“Even if there were a delay in the creation of these charter schools,” Weishart argued, “the parents and children that would’ve enrolled in those schools are not going to be harmed by continuing to attend a traditional public school instead. There’s no legally cognizable injury in attending a traditional public school, so long as that public education is adequate and equitable.”
Referring to the state defendants, he added, “and I’m confident respondents are not going to be admitting in court today that would-be charter school students are not receiving a thorough and efficient education, because that would be confessing a [state constitutional] violation of Article 12, Section 1.”
Bailey noted that taxpayer funds are at issue.
“They’re the taxpayer,” she said. “Those are their monies that go to a school that, under this legislative scenario, doesn’t appear to have any accountability to the taxpayers, to the actual public officials who are charged with overseeing this thorough and efficient education of our school system.”