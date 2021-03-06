PEDRO, Ohio — The U.S. Forest Service has several prescribed burns scheduled this spring in the Ironton Ranger District in Lawrence and Gallia counties, according to a news release.
Three of the prescribed burns are scheduled at the Wayne National Forest in Lawrence County.
The largest, the Pine Creek prescribed burn, includes a 623-acre section in Decatur Township in the vicinity of Howard Ridge.
Another is the Sunny Oaks prescribed burn of 508 acres in Symmes Township.
The final one in Lawrence County is the Fradd Hollow prescribed burn in Lawrence Township. It covers 5 acres.
In Gallia County, the Sunny Oaks Prescribed burn covers 147 acres in Greenfield Township near Edwards Road.
Prescribed burns are intentional fires that are managed by professional wildland firefighters. The burns help oak-dominated forests provide critical food and habitat to a variety of wildlife species, according to a release.
“These burns help maintain oak trees on the landscape,” said Carrie Gilbert, Wayne National Forest supervisor. “We use prescribed burns on the Wayne as a means to support healthy oak-dominated forests in the Appalachian foothills of southeast Ohio.”
Depending on weather and landscape conditions, fire crews may use traditional ground-based or aerial ignition methods to ignite the prescribed burns, according to the release. Aerial ignition involves the use of a plastic sphere dispenser machine mounted on a helicopter to drop ignition spheres in targeted areas.
That type of ignition reduces the risk for firefighters, according to the release.
Prescribed burns reduces the amount of downed, dead wood in the forest. That way, if a wildfire happens, it would be less intense and potentially easier to control, according to the release.