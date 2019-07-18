CHARLESTON - A collaboration between West Virginia's attorney general and Capitol Police has resulted in the installation of a prescription drug disposal site at the state Capitol, allowing people to safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications.
The new location at the Division of Protective Services Office located in Building 1, Room 152-A, is permanent and will be accessible year-round, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Its placement is part of the Dispose Responsibly of Prescriptions (DRoP) initiative, which awards drug drop boxes and prescription drug incinerators to law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Boone County Sheriff's Office and Ceredo Police Department.