HUNTINGTON — Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert has announced he will not seek a contract extension, ending his tenure at the university July 2022.
In an internal university announcement Wednesday, Gilbert said for a "variety of personal and professional reasons," he has informed the Board of Governors he will not seek a contract extension.
"... after considerable personal reflection, I have decided to define the endpoint of my term as president of Marshall University," Gilbert writes. "... Serving as your president for the past five years has been a tremendous honor and privilege. I have put my whole self into the job and have always done what I thought was in the best interests of the university. I look forward to continuing to work with all of you over the next 14 months."
The announcement comes as Athletic Director Mike Hamrick's contract remains in limbo. Hamrick's contract expires at the end of June.
"Dr. Gilbert has done an excellent job as our president," said board chair Patrick Farrell in a tweet. "His decision to step down leaves big shoes to fill, but his thoughtful approach to the transition will make sure that will don’t lose any momentum as we search for his replacement."
Gilbert is the 37th president of Marshall, succeeding Stephen Kopp after his sudden death in 2014.
A Mississippi native with a background in biomedical engineering, Gilbert was the provost and executive vice president of Mississippi State University before coming to Marshall.
His arrival in West Virginia felt serendipitous for Gilbert credits a lot of his confidence and growth to his time at the National Youth Science Camp in Bartow, West Virginia, which he attended as a high school student.
"My wife couldn't understand it," Gilbert said in a 2018 interview with River Cities Magazine. "When we were dating and got married, I was always talking about science camp in West Virginia. She couldn't understand why it was such a big deal to me. It was in the top 10 events in my life. It helped give me the confidence to go on and do things in grad school and beyond."
In that 2018 story, Gilbert said he was focused on diversifying campus, including the student body and faculty. He wanted to bring in new development and expand research opportunities.
Under Gilbert, the university has established the School of Aviation set to have students this fall, renovated the Memorial Student Center, built a new School of Pharmacy and graduate apartments along Hal Greer Boulevard and began plans to construct a new College of Business. The long-awaited baseball stadium also made momentum before the pandemic.
Gilbert has navigated declining enrollment and state budget cuts.