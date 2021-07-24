The John Marshall Statue is seen on campus at Marshall University on Jan. 31, 2021, in Huntington. Marshall University’s presidential search committee is planning a second series of on-campus listening sessions.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s presidential search committee is planning a second series of on-campus listening sessions for students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and community members.
The purpose of the sessions, which are set for Aug. 3-4 on the Huntington and South Charleston campuses, is to solicit input about challenges the university’s next president will face in the next five to 10 years and to identify skills and experiences a successful candidate will need to overcome those challenges.
Two days of listening sessions were held last week on the Huntington campus.
Marshall’s presidential search began in April, when President Jerome Gilbert announced he would not seek an extension of his contract that ends July 15, 2022.
The schedule of listening sessions is available on the university’s presidential search website and is being updated as sessions are scheduled.
In addition to attending a listening session, anyone wanting to provide input can contact the Search Committee by email or provide feedback or nominate a candidate through the website. The search committee will consider input throughout all stages of the search process.
The search committee is being assisted by the executive search firm Academic Search.
