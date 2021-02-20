HUNTINGTON — Karen Yost, the president and chief executive officer of Prestera Center, has announced her retirement March 1 after serving for the past eight years, according to a news release.
Under Yost’s leadership, the center experienced many changes, including relocation and expansion of programs and services, facility improvements, upgrading of the technology system and implementation of many evidence-based clinical practices.
Eight federal grants were awarded, which allowed the center to implement innovative services and collaborations, such as two offender re-entry programs, the Appalachian Opioid Consortium with funding from HRSA, workforce support programs for individuals with substance use disorders in eight counties and two specialized programs for children involved with the Child Welfare System as a result of parental substance abuse. Most recently, Prestera was awarded a two-year multimillion-dollar SAMHSA grant that will result in Prestera becoming a nationally recognized Certified Community Behavioral Health Center.
There has also been a significant expansion of services for individuals with substance disorders, including a new accredited and licensed eight-bed recovery home in Point Pleasant; a 16-bed psychiatric crisis stabilization and substance use detox facility in Huntington; Medication Assisted Treatment in Cabell, Mason, Boone, Kanawha and Wayne counties; substance use prevention programs in a 10-county region; participation in overdose quick response teams in three counties; and the state’s first Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program through collaboration with the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District beginning in 2014.
Prestera now provides technical assistance for the statewide expansion of LEAD programs. Another new program provides career paths and training for adults so they can earn a living wage and support their families while maintaining recovery.
Yost has expanded school-based mental health services, which are now available in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln and Wayne counties, and established a forensic group home for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The center is in the process of establishing a Drop-in/Resource Center for Transitioning Youth ages 16-24 in Huntington in partnership with Harmony House, Marshall University, Mountwest Community and Technical College and the United Way. This center will serve youth who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness and will be first such center in the state.
During the COVID pandemic, Prestera has continued to provide all services, expanding its use of telehealth, and has provided COVID vaccinations for staff and long-term residential clients.
“While we will miss Karen a great deal, we will always appreciate and remember her for all of her hard work, dedication and accomplishments during her tenure. She has been the heart and soul of Prestera,” said William Mullett, the chairman of the board of directors.
Lisa Zappia has been selected as the next president and CEO. Her experience spans over 30 years, including the past seven years as the clinical director at Prestera.
For more information on Prestera Center, visit www.prestera.org or call 877-399-7776.