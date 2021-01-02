HUNTINGTON — Prestera Center for Mental Health Services has become aware of a data security incident that may have resulted in unauthorized access to the private information of a small percentage of its patients, according to a Thursday news release.
There was no evidence of any attempted or actual misuse of any personal information as of Thursday, according to the release. However, Prestera Center is notifying, via first-class mail, any patient whose information may have been accessed to provide details of the incident and provide resources to help protect potentially affected patients.
Specifically, Prestera Center has discovered that a data security incident involving Prestera Center’s business email environment resulted in the exposure of personal information of current and past Prestera Center patients to an unknown individual who was not authorized to view it.
After a thorough review, and with the assistance of a third-party vendor, Prestera Center discovered that the affected information included names, dates of birth, medical record and/or patient account numbers, diagnostic information, health care provider information, prescription and/or treatment information and in some instances, addresses, Social Security numbers and Medicare/Medicaid ID numbers.
The exact elements of personal information that were affected as a result of this incident varied per individual, according to the release.
Prestera Center is offering complimentary identity theft restoration and credit monitoring services through ID Experts to help protect any impacted current or former patients.
“Prestera Center is committed to ensuring the security of all information within its control and is taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future,” the provided stated in the news release. “This includes strengthening our cybersecurity infrastructure, including, but not limited to, revising policies and procedures, implementing multi-factor authentication for all accounts, replacing and strengthening the firewall, and implementing an intensive training security training program for all staff to prevent the future occurrence of any similar data security incidents.”
Clients who think their information may be at risk should call Craig Zappin at 304-525-7851, ext. 2014, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.